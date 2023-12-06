Giants reflect on their first 10 years, Sloan keen to continue kicking goals

BATHURST Giants want to enter an era of stability, and the best way to do that is by bringing in a near-unchanged executive committee.
Giants have adopted the philosophy of 'Why change a good thing?' after a year where they claimed their first AFL Central West senior men's title and celebrated grand final appearances in six of the seven possible grades.
Kathy Sloan is set to serve her third year as Giants club president in 2024 following her re-election at the recent AGM and will again have Mark Kennedy along for the journey as senior vice-president.
It's an exciting time for Sloan to be serving as president, with the club just about to celebrate its 10th birthday.
Over the course of that decade the club has notched up 16 premierships across all grades.
The success has been a delight for Sloan to experience, and she's keen to create more amazing memories for the club.
"It was an amazing year. The grand finals were clearly a highlight but I think we've just reached maturity, and that's been really nice. We have stability in our committee and it's our 10th birthday in January," she said.
"We've reached a nice place as a club. Now we're focused on that next 10 years, which is less about manic growth and about creating stability.
"We've been building and building to reach where we are, and that's been topped off by all those grand finals. That on field success has come from a lot of the work that's been done off the field."
The only change to the executive committee for the upcoming season will be Jayde Munns taking over junior vice-president duties from Brad Broes.
"Other than that our committee is the same," Sloan said.
"That's great to see, and Jayde was already serving on the committee and Brad is staying on the committee as well."
Giants' total of 13 junior premierships has showcased the time that the club's put towards their younger members.
Sloan said it's been great to create an environment where the best of those juniors are able to test themselves at the next level and get the most out of their football.
"We're financially secure, we've got a great committee and we've now had players who have gone on to other leagues," she said.
"We've had Teagan [Germech] play in AFLW, which is a massive tick for the club. It's great to know that you can progress beyond AFL Central West. We've had lots of kids go on to play in higher leagues across the country.
"We've got a lot of community programs as well. As we're still a minority sport you can never sit back and go 'Well, we're done now'. You always have to be asking what's next and what are our moves looking forward."
Giants are expected to announce their coaching staff at some stage next month.
