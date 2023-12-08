'Our biggest project': Meet historic Keppel Street pub's new owners

IT was, according to Andrew Carson, like watching the urgent final pieces put into place in an episode of The Block.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
After almost two months of renovations on the former Elephant and Castle pub in Keppel Street (which is now back to its former name of the Tattersalls), Mr Carson and his wife Sarah were finally in the home straight.
On-site were workers from Lachlan Bull Constructions, who were helping speed the job to a conclusion.
"All the boys, the trades, were like, this is Pub Block," Mr Carson said this week as he showed off the new-look hotel.
"We had to get opened in December because we were shut for eight weeks; we had to get open because we needed the money coming in.
"In the last week, Lachie and his boys were putting on toilet roll holders, putting up blinds and we were like, this is The Block, boys, Scotty Cam's due here any minute.
"But Sarah got emotional the other day because some old family friends of her dad's came in and they walked through and they said it was just unbelievable what you've done here."
The Carsons - veterans of the hotel scene who were most recently running pubs in Mudgee - took the keys to the Elephant and Castle on September 21.
"We've been looking at Bathurst for a good few years, but this just sort of came up," Mrs Carson said.
"And a lot of the pubs with the gaming machines [the Elephant and Castle, now Tattersalls, does not have poker machines] have all been bought up by the big Sydney groups and the big companies and things like that," Mr Carson said.
"This is probably one of the last opportunities to buy one that you could actually own and operate yourself."
The Carsons "planned on doing a tidy up" at the pub before reopening, but the job quickly widened in scope to include replacing floors, joists, bearers and doors.
"We've done soft renos before," Mr Carson said. "We owned the Rylstone Hotel for five years. And then we had a hotel up near Inverell.
"But this has certainly been our biggest project.
"But for Sarah, it's returning home. She grew up in Bathurst. Her whole family are here.
"She went to school here. And now our kids are going to school here - the same school Sarah went to back in the day."
In the kitchen is a familiar face.
"Jason Pears is the head chef," Mr Carson said.
"Sarah's family go back with Jason a long time, so when he heard that we were potentially going to take over and owner-operate a pub in town, I think he sort of was excited by that and the stars aligned that it was the right timing that we got the keys and he was available.
"He wanted to come over and bring his team with him and they're a great bunch of guys and the food's fantastic.
"I think wherever he goes, he's got a good reputation.
"We were pretty lucky, in that regard, to get him."
As for the return to the Tattersalls name?
"I think the Elephant and Castle's reputation over the last 10 years or so has been much more focused on late night entertainment: DJs, nightclub, that sort of scene," Mr Carson said.
"We sort of wanted to move away from that scene.
"We've got two kids. We want a place where we would take our family, our kids, for lunch or dinner.
"I think that was a big thing for us: to have spaces where families could bring their kids like we would do.
"That really governs where you go these days if you've got a family."
He said he and his wife looked at the pub's history - which stretches back to 1849 - and "we found all the old records and a lot of old photos and found the Tattersalls [name] was there for a good portion of that".
"And a lot of the boys [who worked on the pub] said that even though it was the E and C, they all just called it the Tatts anyway," Mrs Carson said.
"When you grow up with it like that, some things stick."
The new-look Tatts opened at the start of December after the big renovation job.
"We just opened very quietly: just to get all the kinks out, make sure things didn't blow up, break, explode," Mrs Carson said.
And the feedback has been positive since the doors swung open again.
"The core things are friendly staff, good food and a clean, fresh venue," Mr Carson said.
"I think that's the biggest thing people notice: it's bright and it's clean and it's still nearly 200 years old."
Future plans include a kids' play area in an under-utilised space out the back, but that will wait for the moment because the renovation budget has been exhausted.
The refurbishment and reopening of the Tattersalls in Keppel Street is just the latest in a series of investments in pubs in the region.
The doors at the O'Connell Hotel swung open once again in early October after it underwent renovations, while there have also been some changes at the 1880 after it got new owners.
Sydney builders, meanwhile, bought the Neville Hotel earlier this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.