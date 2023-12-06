Health officials warning region to stay safe during heatwave

BATHURST is currently in the midst of a heatwave and it's a timely reminder to look after yourself.
According to Weatherzone, Thursday is expected to hit a high of 34, before hitting a high of 36 on Friday and then 37 on Sunday.
Saturday will bring a high of 33, before 34 on Monday and then 35 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
With such an extended period of days forecast above 30, Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) is reminding people to be cautious and have a plan to beat the heat.
Priscilla Stanley, WNSWLHD Public Health Director, said temperatures are expect to reach upward of, and in some areas above, 40 degrees across the district in the coming days.
Ms Stanley urged people to understand how heat can affect their health and take precautions, particularly those at greater risk like older people, people with existing medical conditions, pregnant women, babies and young people, outdoor workers and socially-isolated people.
"For a lot of our district this appears to be one of the first real tastes of that extreme weather, so I encourage everyone to take the risk of heat-related illness very seriously," Ms Stanley said.
"Heat can impact anyone and it puts a lot of stress of the body. It can cause dehydration, heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
"These conditions can cause serious illness, hospital admission or even death and extreme heat can also make underlying health conditions worse."
