Weed all about it: some pests are just not worth the bother

Although most Bathurstians welcome any rain, any time, the downside of the recent deluge is that the weeds in our gardens are having a field day. Before you spend time digging them up and throwing them in the green waste bin, please take a moment to think about why they are there, and how they might be beneficial in the garden.
Weeds are often described as plants that are growing where we don't want them to grow. In contrast to this rather benign description, there are many weeds that can harm us with prickles, or toxins, or can damage native ecosystems or agriculture. Despite our general dislike of weeds in our gardens, it is often better to have a weed growing than to have bare soil, which can erode or be damaged by the sun.
We say "often" because some weeds, such as the prickly red flower mallow (pictured) are simply better off gone! Managing less noxious weeds, such as dandelion, dock and nettles, by preventing seed heads from maturing, can therefore be better than digging them out altogether and leaving the soil bare. It can be best to just leave them there until you have something to plant in their place.
If you must pull them out, think about using them rather than throwing them in the green waste bin.
All weeds can be used to make free liquid fertiliser for your garden, especially when they have developed seeds, which you don't want to spread around the garden via your compost. Just put the weeds in a large barrel of water, preferably one with a lid to keep mozzies out and the smell of the rotting plant matter in. Be warned, this is a smelly process, so place the barrel away from the house!
When you leave weeds to soak in water for a few weeks or months, you are extracting the nutrients from the weeds and making them available in your garden in a much quicker and more accessible way than putting them in your compost. In liquid form, the nutrients can get to the roots really quickly.
The liquid from the barrel should be diluted 10:1 if the weeds have been soaking for around four to six weeks, and as much as 50:1 if they have been there for six months or more. And when it's time to empty the barrel and start the process again, the sludge can go onto the compost with no danger of the seeds coming back to life in your soil.
