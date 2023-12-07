Royal salute and a shining Jewel: Hewitts dominate two-year-old finals

WHEN the Bernie Hewitt-trained Royal Cruiser and Platinum Jewel rounded the turn for home in their respective NSW Western Region 2YO Breeders Challenge finals on Wednesday it wasn't about whether they'd win but how much they'd win by.
With 400 metres to go in each race was no doubt at all that Hewitt's short-priced favourites were going to power clear in the $30,000 feature events at Bathurst Paceway.
Royal Crusier ($1.12, Bernie Hewitt) made it three wins from as many races this preparation when he left Johnnys Blue ($26, Mark Hewitt) and Always Lightning ($51, Cameron Hart) to fight it out for second place 15 metres behind him in the colts and geldings final.
Platinum Jewel ($1.75, Doug Hewitt) followed that up with an equally dominant win in the fillies event, powering 18m clear of Dreamtime Nala ($23, Amanda Turnbull) and Santuzza Art ($34, Mitch Turnbull).
"They both justified their price and went super," Hewitt said.
"They competed down in Sydney for the main part of the series and did quite well, especially Royal Crusier.
"The filly has been steadily improving all season. While she's not up to those better fillies I'd say that Royal Cruiser is right up there with the best of the colts, not only in New South Wales but all the country."
That's high praise for the son of Sweet Lou but it's far from unfounded.
Royal Crusier's only failure to make the placings in his 11 starts was his unfortunate break of stride in the Group 1 Gold Crown Final earlier this year.
Just over a month ago he added a Group 1 placing to his name when finishing third in the NSW Breeders Challenge Final at Menangle.
He's now likely to be targeting the $200,000 NSW Derby, whose final takes place on March 9 during Miracle Mile night.
The success of the two runners on Wednesday night continues a great trend of success in recent years for the Hewitt stable in juvenile feature events.
"We've concentrated on young stock and there's a lot of work that goes into them. A lot of horses don't come to fruition so it's always nice when you can find a few that go on to win nice races," he said.
"It's great when you've got a few that can show their better than the bulk of runners, and that's very satisfying for the owners too."
The three-year-old events on Wednesday night went the way of Steve Turnbull's Group 1 NSW Oaks winner Windy Hill Tara and Ellen Jones' still unbeaten gelding Hy Poactive.
The short priced Windy Hill Tara ($1.55 favourite, Amanda Turnbull) had a big scare when she needed to not only chase down Modern Miley ($6, Will Rixon) but then see off a big challenge from Saveeon ($16, Ashlee Grives).
In the colts and geldings race Hy Poactive ($12, Blake Jones) took down the more fancied Haveyoucheckedin ($3 favourite, Doug Hewitt) by four metres.
