Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Royal salute and a shining Jewel: Hewitts dominate two-year-old finals

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 7 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN the Bernie Hewitt-trained Royal Cruiser and Platinum Jewel rounded the turn for home in their respective NSW Western Region 2YO Breeders Challenge finals on Wednesday it wasn't about whether they'd win but how much they'd win by.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.