Carols by Candlelight to light up Victoria Park

IT will be a new venue but the same festive atmosphere when Carols by Candlelight is held this Sunday, December 10.
The event has moved after Machattie Park was forced to close due to the flying foxes in the trees.
Mitchell Conservatorium says it has come up with a great pool of regional talent to perform on the night.
Among them will be the Bathurst City RSL Concert Band, Mitchell Conservatorium's big band, Mitchell Young Voices, Alana Datt, Janelle Lindsay, Felicity McKellar and Toby Gough.
Carols by Candlelight is a free event and Mitchell Conservatorium executive director Andrew Smith says he is looking forward to everyone coming along to join in the festive celebration.
"It hasn't been an easy year for a lot of people," he said.
"It's been a tough one, so if we can spread a bit of joy and cheer in a community setting where everyone's imparting a bit of goodwill, I think that's a nice thing to do."
Carols by Candlelight will start at 7pm.
