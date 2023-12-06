Quick response prevents major emergency after fire inside car

A QUICK response has prevented a potential major emergency on the edge of the Bathurst CBD.
Fire and Rescue NSW and Police Rescue were called to the scene of a vehicle alight on the corner of Havannah and Russell streets at around 8.40am on Thursday, December 7.
By the time emergency crews had arrived, the fire had been extinguished.
Station officer at Bathurst Fire Station, Steve Callaghan, said the blaze started after an acetylene cylinder caught alight.
"We're now just monitoring it to make sure [the cylinder] is not self-heating," he said.
"The company that provided the cylinder was very quick in their response and put it out immediately, which is great.
"If it was going to happen, it happened at the right place. It saved us a bit of work."
Investigations remain ongoing as to the cause of the fire, but Mr Callaghan said acetylene is "highly flammable" and it can be easily lit from "static electricity or a spark in the vehicle".
