Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Renowned chef named as Kelso's best in school's annual Decade Award

Updated December 7 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelso High School's Decade Award winner, chef Liam O'Brien.
Kelso High School's Decade Award winner, chef Liam O'Brien.

A MAN who started his career at Woolies but has gone on to work all over the world as an established chef has been named as the winner of the 2023 Kelso High Decade Award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.