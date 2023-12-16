Subdivision will generate 'significant' income for Bathurst

A NEW subdivision in Bathurst will provide a major boost for the local council.
Work on the Windy 1100 subdivision began in February this year, which will consist of 205 lots that will became available for purchase next year.
While also providing a major financial boost for Bathurst Regional Council, the project will also help the city's housing woes.
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said the project is "shaping up nicely" and that more information will be released in the new year.
He said the subdivision will generate significant income for council.
"It's no secret that land sales have been the key to Bathurst's financial stability in previous years," he said.
"It hasn't been as reliable in recent years but we are about to embark on a substantial capital land sales that will generate significant income.
"It'll help consolidate our financial position."
Cr Jennings said it'll provide a major boost for Bathurst locals eager to purchase a home.
"It'll increase our town's need for housing, absolutely," he said.
"I think this is putting us on a pathway to being one of the fastest growing towns in regional NSW.
"There is a lot of growth potential in Bathurst and I wouldn't be surprised if people really flock to Bathurst in the next five years."
Council accepted a $24.2 million tender from Devcon Civil to construct the new subdivision in 2022, which will connect to Windradyne via Richardson Street and Governors Parade.
On top of the 205 residential lots being built, it'll also see wnecessary infrastructure to support the subdivision, including roads, kerb and guttering, stormwater drainage, sewer reticulation, potable water reticulation, electrical services, telecommunications, landscaping and associated utilities trenching.
Blocks will range from 1150 metres square to 550 metres square, including 43 duplex lots.
