Too many questions and very few answers when it comes to solar farm

RE: Proposed solar farm at Glanmire.
What concerns me is that we have the unelected elite, choosing to spend our money (taxes) with overseas owned corporations, installing overseas manufactured panels, on farming land.
This is being done in a way that unilaterally devalues all the surrounding farms, most of which have been farmed by families, and would continue to be farmed by families, for decades.
Nothing is said of what is going to happen to the land when the solar farm ends its useful life.
Nothing is said of what is going to happen to the panels and all the supporting underground cables.
Nothing is said of the extensive new transmission lines that will be needed and that these will be crossing other farmers' properties.
Nothing is said of what will happen with these transmission lines when the solar panels end their useful life.
Sadly, the unelected elite will be retired, and possibly no longer of this earth, when the carnage of their obsession is left for future generations to dispose of.
