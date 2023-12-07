Swimmers putting in big effort in lead up to State Age Championships

THREE of Bathurst City Swim Club's finest senior competitors are eager to take on the upcoming NSW Senior State Age Swimming Championships.
Lilly Della Bosca, Brooklyn Whalan and Brandon Fraser will be taking on the championships at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre from this Sunday through to December 16.
Della Bosca, the youngest of the trio, will be competing in the women's 12 years 50 metres freestyle.
There's been plenty of work put into the event by Della Bosca, who makes the trip in daily from Lithgow to train with the Bathurst squad.
Della Bosca, who is fairly new to the squad, said she's excited about swimming at this level and has been working on her technique, along with front and back end speed in her training.
"Getting a PB would be really good," she said.
Whalan, who recently turned 13, will be competing in four events over the week.
She has qualified for the women's 13 years 200m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly and the 200m backstroke events.
While Whalan has previously competed at this level as a junior it's the first time at a senior meet.
"While I'm a little nervous, as I haven't competed against some of these swimmers before, I'm also looking forward to the week - mostly for my 200m backstroke" Whalan said.
The eldest in the group is Fraser, who will be competing in the men's 18 years and over 400m freestyle.
Whalan trains himself and has entered in the event to get some good race practice.
Whilst he has work commitments he gets to the pool as much as he can to train.
Bathurst City head coach Zofia Mara has been working hard on the girls' technique in the past few weeks.
"The girls both work extremely hard at practice to get to where they are," she said.
"I'm so proud of them and can't wait to see them race next week."
