Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Swimmers putting in big effort in lead up to State Age Championships

Updated December 8 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THREE of Bathurst City Swim Club's finest senior competitors are eager to take on the upcoming NSW Senior State Age Swimming Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.