'We've never had that before': Salvos saddened by a 'terrible' 2023

INTEREST rate hikes, increases in electricity prices, housing crises and the overall cost of living has meant a very busy 2023 for the Salvation Army.
People who have generally been able to get by, have this year struggled to cover their everyday expenses, and have been forced to seek out the services of the Salvos.
And with the busy, and expensive Christmas period upon us, an even larger number of people have been forced to rely upon this assistance.
The Salvation Army provides aid to the community in a variety of different ways, including the provision of food vouchers, and warm clothes and blankets through the Salvos store.
During the Christmas period, the Salvation Army will also be delivering toys and hampers to those in need, thanks to the generosity of the Bathurst population.
This generosity is something in which Salvation Army mission team leader Steve Medved has been amazed.
"It's getting really hard for people yet the community is still stepping out, despite themselves struggling. That's pretty amazing," he said.
And he has seen these struggles first-hand over the past year.
"It's been busy, really busy," Mr Medved said.
"I think because of the way that things are going in general with bill increases and interest rates and what-not, people are struggling.
"We've seen a lot more people through our welfare systems and food vouchers and things, and we've seen a large increase in the numbers of people who are coming in asking for help."
This is something that he has found to be especially confronting, particularly the demographics of people who are coming in for help.
While in previous years, the vast majority of those utilising these services were those who facing unemployment, this year, more and more employed people have been in need.
"We're starting to see those folks are now filtering down, who have been able to live life normally, working and paying their taxes, now with all the price rises, they just can't cope," Mr Medved said.
"It's terrible. We've never had that before, and last year we never had that, we never had working class people who were coming in that were just struggling to get by."
Regardless of the demographics, Mr Medved said that the team at the Salvation Army are always ready and willing to help anybody who needs it.
And this is something in which he takes great pride.
"It's good to be able to help out and it's a great sense of achievement, especially being able to help people put food on their plates and clothes on their back, and give them everything they need," he said.
Mr Medved said that he is hoping 2024 brings with it an economic shift, and an ease in the pressures of everyday living.
