'You are donating a lot of your money to fines,' magistrate tells man

A MAN has been labelled "foolish" after he told a court he doesn't have a substance problem despite being caught for the seventh time with drugs.
Cameron Heller, 31, of Margaret Street, Orange, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on December 6, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug.
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling the West Bathurst area at around 10.45pm on October 7, 2023 when they took notice of a silver Hyundai Elantra travelling along Peel Street.
Police said they signalled for the driver to stop and the vehicle came to rest outside a home on Pioneer Street.
Heller, who was in the driver's seat, was asked for his licence before police said they formed suspicions he might have drugs.
Police said they found cannabis leaf inside a small sandwich bag. The drugs were seized and later found to weigh 9.65 grams.
THE court heard during sentencing that Heller had six possession charges in three years. That left Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis to wonder whether he had a drug problem.
"You are donating a lot of your money to fines. Do you need help with cannabis? It is a crime," Ms Ellis said.
"No," Heller replied.
"I think you are foolish," Ms Ellis said.
Heller - who confessed to being "lost for words" - was convicted and fined $1500.
