Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

Matt and Ben have metal on their mind and a heavy responsibility | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
December 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Buckley is one of the two Sonic Excess presenters.
Matt Buckley is one of the two Sonic Excess presenters.

DO you like your music with a bit of heft and intensity? 2MCE is bringing you a new heavy metal show, Sonic Excess, on Thursdays at 11pm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.