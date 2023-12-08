Matt and Ben have metal on their mind and a heavy responsibility | Tuned In

DO you like your music with a bit of heft and intensity? 2MCE is bringing you a new heavy metal show, Sonic Excess, on Thursdays at 11pm.
Hosts Matt Buckley and Ben Cullen-Ward present a music program that is dedicated to the past, present and future of alternative metal music.
The show has a strong metalcore, hardcore and deathcore leaning.
Matt and Ben are passionate about the local heavy metal scene, so you can expect to hear from local artists.
They also promise to introduce heavy music from a range of countries, cultures and contexts.
Matt and Ben bring their extensive knowledge and engaging personalities to the program.
Together they dissect the latest heavy metal tracks, showcasing new album releases and gig guides.
"From the heaviest hardcore to the most brutal modern metal and even some gut-wrenching grunge hits, Sonic Excess is our way to show some love to the music and bands that have not only impacted us but also the world of heavy music," Matt said.
If you are a fan of the alternative metal scene, you're bound to love the show, and if you are into alternative rock more broadly, you may even become a convert after hearing Matt and Ben's passion in Sonic Excess.
Tune in to Sonic Excess on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or stream at 2mce.org.
DO you have a passion for a music genre that is not currently represented on your community radio station 2MCE? We'd love to hear from you.
We welcome program proposals that serve local musical interests, whether it is electronica, jazz, roots or ska.
To find out more, please contact the station on 6338 4790 or email 2mce@csu.edu.au
