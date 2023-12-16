Driver said he thought his licence was disqualified, according to police

A MAN described by the magistrate as having "many matters on his record" has added another to the list.
Korey Sean Nolan O'Connor, 31, of Wellington Street, Eglinton, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on December 6, 2023 of driving while disqualified.
Police documents before the court said O'Connor was behind the wheel of a white Holden Barina at around 10.30pm on November 4, 2023 when he was stopped by police on Keppel Street.
Police said they approached O'Connor and asked for his licence.
"I think it's disqualified," he said.
Checks by police confirmed he had been disqualified for 12 months until October 3, 2024 following a licence-related offence.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against O'Connor aloud in open court before she found it proved in his absence.
"He has many matters on his record," Ms Ellis said.
O'Connor was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
