Tickets on sale for Supercars opening round at Bathurst

TICKETS are now on sale for next year's Bathurst 500.
To be held from February 23-25, 2024, the event will be held for the first time since 2021 and act as a season opener like it did two years ago.
It'll be doing that again next year, as part of the Bathurst SuperFest comprising 10 days of action at Mount Panorama that will also include the Bathurst 12 Hour.
Over 2500 campsites are available in the Paddock, McPhillamy Park, Reid and Sulman Park, and Orchard campgrounds.
Campsites at the top of the Mount are available from $210, much cheaper than the $340 for campsites during the Bathurst 1000.
Campsites behind Pitt Lane will set you back $240, down from $430 for the Bathurst 1000.
According to organisers, there are still sites available for the Bathurst 500, but numbers are tracking similar to last year's numbers.
The Mount Panorama 500 will see numerous drivers make their debuts with new teams, including Will Brown's first event with Red Bull Ampol Racing and Jack Le Brocq teaming up with 2023 Supercars teams' champions Erebus Motorsport.
Newly-crowned Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki will debut the number one on his Chevrolet Camaro, as the West Australian begins his title defence against a hungry field of rivals and challengers.
Campsite tickets are available via the Supercars website.
Tickets to the Thrifty Bathurst 500 can be purchased via Supercars and Ticketek.
