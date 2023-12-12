Written in the stars: Fateful evening puts couple on path to happily ever after

IF YOU had told the Jay-Anna Mobbs and Cameron Sleeman of 2014 that a regular night shift at Woolworths would change their lives forever, they never would have believed you.
Jay-Anna was serving as a check-out chick, while Cameron was slicing meat in the deli, but it was when he accidentally cut his finger that their story really began.
And, nine years later, the pair would end up marrying.
The weather forecast for Saturday, November 4, 2023, was fairly bleak, and in the morning hours, the heavens opened and hailed upon The Convent in O'Connell.
But when it came time for Jay-Anna to walk down the aisle, there was nothing but clear skies ahead (with the slightest sprinkle).
With an air of grace and confidence, Jay-Anna made her way to her groom in a custom A-Line Paris gown from Leanne Hamilton Couture, which featured a long train with a buttoned back, inner corset, pockets and a leg split.
The timeless, classic gown was complimented perfectly by a long veil, Stephanie Browne earrings, and hair and makeup by Renaissance Hair and Body.
She was accompanied by her bridesmaids, sisters Jenaya and Jiann Mobbs and best friend, Ciara Bastow.
The three women wore a cocktail of pink dresses, which each complimented the colours represented in their native Australian bouquets arranged by Florence Grace Floristry.
When Jay-Anna finally reached Cameron, who was supported by his two groomsmen, Jai and Jarradan Mobbs, and best man Mitchell Sleeman, a sense of peace settled over the venue, and the pair exchanged vows.
She officially became Jay-Anna Sleeman.
This, however, couldn't have been as magical without the help of Terri Crumpler, who officiated the ceremony, and Melissa Kauter Photography, who was there to capture every moment.
Following the ceremony, family and friends, including the bride's parents, Allan Mobbs and Marie Hayes, and the groom's parents, Bradley and Dianne Sleeman, joined the couple for the reception.
The reception was held at The Greens on William in Bathurst and the grand room was decorated by Lulu and Lotti Event Styling.
Though the story of Jay-Anna and Cameron started in 2014, it wasn't until many years later that the couple took the first steps of their relationship.
Ironically, this all began from a farewell.
Jay-Anna and Cameron both attended a going away party for a mutual friend, but unfortunately, at this time, Cameron had moved to Mudgee.
But their physical distance proved to make the heart grow fonder.
After Cameron made several day trips to Bathurst, the pair officially started dating on April 2, 2018, and six months later, Jay-Anna made the move to Mudgee.
Following four years living in Mudgee, and after purchasing their first home, the couple found themselves back in Bathurst.
Then, after some gentle encouragement from family and friends, and a more assertive approach from Jay-Anna, (in which she bought her own ring after falling in love with it), Cameron popped the question on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Afterwards, the couple spent the night enjoying their engagement bubble, before sharing the news with family and friends the next day.
This private, intimate feeling was mirrored at the wedding, with 50 guests in attendance at both the ceremony and reception.
Following the wedding, the pair spent their honeymoon exploring the sights of Fiji, before returning to their home in Bathurst, where they plan to stay.
