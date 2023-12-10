Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Christmas present is coming for those sick of Raglan roadworks

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated December 10 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The changing face of the Great Western Highway around Raglan over the past few years.
The changing face of the Great Western Highway around Raglan over the past few years.

WITH the deadline looming, the multi-million-dollar upgrade of the Great Western Highway on Bathurst's doorstep remains on track to be completed this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.