Western Advocate
Home/Community/History
Our History

Mr Dwyer's mixed business was the apple of locals' eye | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
December 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joseph Dwyer's fruiterer, confectioner and tobacconist shop was not the largest in Bathurst, but it was popular.
Joseph Dwyer's fruiterer, confectioner and tobacconist shop was not the largest in Bathurst, but it was popular.

THIS week's image is of Joseph Dwyer's fruiterer, confectioner and tobacconist shop on the corner of Bentinck and Keppel streets. Mr Pagand's carpentry and joinery office is beside him. A large KeensBlue bag sign (the bags were used in the wash to make it whiter) is painted across the top of the building.

Mr Dwyer had a canvas awning to stop the sun ruining his bottles of sweets and lollies displays, though it was rolled up in this photo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.