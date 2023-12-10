Mr Dwyer's mixed business was the apple of locals' eye | Yesterday, Today

Mr Dwyer had a canvas awning to stop the sun ruining his bottles of sweets and lollies displays, though it was rolled up in this photo.
While Mr Dwyer's store was not the largest in Bathurst, he was considered a first-class fruiterer by his many customers.
His fruit was stored within the building and a lot of his sales were delivered to the hotels and cafes. He had a horse and cart to make his deliveries.
Some of Mr Dwyer's imported confectionery attracted a duty of one or twopence per pound weight.
Due to the duty, some wholesalers illegally had their imports come into Australia under the heading of "chocolate" instead of "chocolate confectionery", though the penny saved wasn't passed onto shopkeepers.
This tariff had been legislated in October 1901 as part of federation legislation.
In 1905, Mr Dwyer also sold Mr James' ginger beer and flavoured aerated cordials. A.B. James had his drink factory in Morrisset Street.
Mr Dwyer also had ice delivered three times a week from A.B. James' ice works to use in his ice chests.
Mr Dwyer purchased the majority of his fruit supplies from local orchardists and berry growers. Apples ready for sale in June were the Jonathan and Cleopatra varieties.
He paid 11 shillings for a case of Jonathans and 10 shillings and sixpence per wooden case for the Cleopatras.
The Granny Smith, with its greasy skin, was a very saleable cooking apple that would keep for months (unlike today). It was popular with housewives as an apple for desserts.
Other varieties of fruit included Rome Beauty, Five Crowns, Stone Pippins and Munroe's Favourites, in addition to pears in season.
Local pear varieties at the time included Bon Chretien, which was popular in the Bathurst district, as well as Triumph, Packham, Fertility and Doyenne du Cornice.
Mr Dwyer would also purchase fruit from the Bathurst Experimental Farm as its fruit was always at a premium.
Plums, peaches, especially the Elberta variety, and cherries were other fruit sold in his small shop.
In 1904, the Bathurst farm was growing no fewer than 350 sorts of apples, some varieties of which were being shipped to London.
Another fruit supplier was Gordon Edgell, owner of the Bradwardine orchard. Mr Wolstenholme, a Kelso orchardist who grew peaches and apples on a large scale, supplied Mr Dwyer.
Another supplier was Mr Bestwick's orchard on the Lagoon Road. It was said he had the best-kept orchard in the district.
In 1910, some of the local apple crops were slightly affected with what was known as "bitter pit", a disease of which very little was known at the time. It was difficult to combat and scientists at the time were investigating it.
To sell tobacco products, Mr Dwyer was required to hold a tobacco retailer's licence, which was renewed each year.
I don't expect the business had a large range of tobacco, but Welcome Nugget tobacco, a fine American tobacco sold in packets, four ounce plugs and pocket tins, was popular.
Tobacco attracted duties and was paid on one ounce and two ounce tobacco packets and four ounce plugs, tins, cigars and cigarettes, the fees being collected by the federal ministry.
Cigarettes were sold in packets of 10 for sixpence or 10 of a better quality for ninepence, 20 for one and sixpence and 25 for two shillings and eightpence.
The Australian made cigars such as Clubhouse Gloria, Monopole Magnum, Aristo and Matador attracted a smaller amount of duty.
