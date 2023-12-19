REST: BoxGrove adds luxury accommodation to list of accomplishments

BOXGROVE already boasts an impressive array of services, including luxury weddings, hair and beauty, and unique cottages, and now the family farm is adding another - REST.
REST at BoxGrove is the new luxury accommodation offering at BoxGrove, with four Eco studios, two Eco access studios and a three-bedroom villa; there's something for everyone.
The accommodation is set at the back of the 170 acre working farm, which ensures that travellers can take in the serene country air, while taking some time for some necessary R & R.
And this can all be done with a good conscience, as the studios have been built with sustainability in mind.
According to BoxGrove co-owner Ben Fry, the entirety of the new attraction has been built with the utmost consideration for the environment.
"We've tried to be as sustainable as possible with the products in the construction phase," he said.
This includes the use of recycled concrete for the driveway, recycled timber for villa construction and wood collected from felled trees along Bant street for decorative pieces.
"And we've put the studios off-grid to ensure that those travellers who want to travel sustainably can do that," Mr Fry said.
"It's all run off solar array, batteries and a backup generator, to make sure that you're saving the earth and sleeping in luxury."
Rooms have also been fitted with many amenities, including vinyl record players, and mini-bars stocked with local products and goodies.
And it's all to tie in with the local theme.
This is highlighted through the styles and colours used throughout; neutral tones with pops of colour ensure that the accommodation connects back to the land, and the ultimate ethos that is REST.
To ensure this connection runs even deeper than that of finishing and furnishings, floor-to-ceiling windows provide breathtaking views of the beautiful country landscape.
"Each of our studios have beautiful baths with mega views of the pastoral land that we have; Angus paddocks and mixed farming," Mr Fry said.
"It's really all about connecting back to the land, connecting to country and being comfortable at the same time."
This feeling of comfort is something that was a large focus when constructing the villas, and is especially evident through the two accessible accommodation options.
"Accessible to us, means that you're living with a disability, living with a little bit extra wisdom or age, living with a companion animal, or living with an infant under two years of age," Mr Fry said.
"It's really big and important to us to make sure that we're giving luxury options to those with accessible needs, and we're really, really excited about that particular aspect."
The seven options are available online now, and ready to be booked after an official launch on Saturday, December 2.
Approximately 65 of BoxGrove's biggest supporters attended the long launch, where they enjoyed great food and wine options catered by Dunkeld Farm, Emma Collins and Matt Moran.
