Most of the weight was in the container, man says of drugs found in car

A MAN who was caught with drugs in a container has told a court that, in his view, it "wasn't that much, actually".
Randal David McMahon-Winter, 39, of McIntosh Place, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on December 6, 2023 to possessing a prohibited drug.
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling Bathurst when they saw a Ford Falcon travelling along Havannah Street at around 10pm on October 27, 2023.
The vehicle - driven by McMahon-Winter - turned right into Durham Street as police said they signalled for it to stop.
McMahon-Winter was asked for his licence and police said he told them he had just come from playing games with a friend.
Police said checks showed there was recent information about drug possession on McMahon-Winter's record, so they asked if there was anything in the vehicle.
McMahon-Winter became nervous, according to police, and said "no" in response.
Police were suspicious and said they would do a search.
They said McMahon-Winter told them: "Oh, in that case, there is some weed in here."
Police said they found a pharmaceutical container with cannabis leaf inside, which was later weighed as 26.6 grams.
Police said McMahon-Winter told them he had bought it from a friend and had it for personal use.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis began the sentencing of McMahon-Winter - who represented himself - by questioning why he had an "awful lot" of cannabis leaf.
"There wasn't that much, actually," McMahon-Winter said. "Most of the weight was in the container."
McMahon-Winter was convicted and fined $800.
