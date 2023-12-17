Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Most of the weight was in the container, man says of drugs found in car

By Court Reporter
Updated December 17 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who was caught with drugs in a container has told a court that, in his view, it "wasn't that much, actually".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.