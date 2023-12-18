'Have a look online at the conditions,' magistrate tells man who's risking jail

JAIL is the next option for a man with a poor driving record should he continue his habits, a magistrate has said.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Jarre Ryan, 32, of College Road, South Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on December 6, 2023 to driving while disqualified.
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling Stewart Street in Bathurst on November 21, 2023 when they said they saw a white Kia Rio leaving a service station at about 9.40pm.
Police stopped the car and said they asked Ryan, who was behind the wheel, for his licence.
A check by police showed Ryan had been disqualified from driving for six months until August 18, 2024 following a prior driving with a cancelled licence charge.
Police said Ryan told them he was unaware of the disqualification, and mentioned he got a letter in the mail but didn't open it.
Ryan's driving record was scrutinised by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who mentioned in open court that he had four driving with a cancelled licence matters and two PCA charges.
Ms Ellis told a self-represented Ryan that she had to consider a prison sentence, given he had shown an ongoing disregard for the law.
"I had no excuse. I was just going to work, I suppose. I thought I'd just drive," Ryan said.
Deciding to seek an alternative to full-time custody, Ms Ellis placed Ryan on an intensive correction order (ICO) for seven months.
"If you breach this order, it is into full-time jail for you," Ms Ellis said.
"If you are so desperate to go to jail, just have a look online at the conditions and see what you would be getting yourself into."
Further to the ICO, Ryan's licence was disqualified for a further 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.