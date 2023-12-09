'Logical next step': New life for historic Oberon CBD building

AN historic cottage in Oberon's main street has been transformed into a cafe and restaurant that is supporting local producers.
The Milbrey Kitchen and Store opened in late November after a renovation labour of love on the building at 163 Oberon Street.
Drew and Amanda Bolton say they saw the need for another restaurant in Oberon, but one offering different choices to all the other places.
The Boltons aren't new to the food business: Mr Bolton has been running a successful event catering business for some time.
"Opening a restaurant seemed a logical next step," he said.
As well as the café and restaurant, the Milbrey has two rooms at the front of the building displaying products from local suppliers and artisans, such as honey from Rusty Gate Honey and ceramics and pottery by O'Connell's Penny Butler.
The wine list in the restaurant, meanwhile, has offerings from O'Connell's Renzaglia Wines and Bathurst's Reckless Brewing.
The Milbrey is currently open from 8am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday, but there are plans to open for late meals during 2024.
"We need to get over the initial opening period and settle everything in, but we definitely have plans for evening dinners," Mrs Bolton said.
"It's exciting enough just getting the restaurant open, but we can't do everything at once."
And where did the name "Milbrey" come from?
"It's a made-up word formed from the names of our two children," Mrs Bolton said, "and when it didn't sound quite right, we added the 'B' in the middle for our dog."
