Community correction order for man who pushed woman up against wall

A MAN'S actions in pushing a woman up against a wall and later making threats against her were completely out of character, his solicitor has told the court.
Mark William Heslehurst, 59, of Minni Ha Ha Road, Katoomba, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on December 6, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to intimidation and common assault.
Police documents tendered to the court said Heslehurst and the victim in the matter had an argument at about 5pm on October 20, 2023.
After the victim went to a bathroom and locked the door, Heslehurst followed and used a screwdriver to unlock it, according to police.
Police documents said Heslehurst approached the victim, yelled, grabbed her mouth and chin and pushed her against the wall.
The victim asked Heslehurst to let her go, which he did.
It was during a phone call on October 26 at about 1pm that Heslehurst told the victim "I'll come and smash the house up and kill you", according to police.
Police spoke with the victim at 2.40pm and got a statement and Heslehurst was arrested at a home on Hamley Street in South Bathurst at about 6.30pm the same day.
HESLEHURST'S solicitor Angus Edwards told the court his client - who had no prior criminal history - was overwhelmed with stress at the time and lost his temper.
"Mr Heslehurst conducted himself in an intimidating way that is completely out of character," Mr Edwards said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was clear Heslehurst had been "tipped over the edge" at the time.
"A threat to kill, in your mind, might be empty, but it might seem possible to the person you said it to," Ms Ellis said.
Heslehurst was placed on a community correction order for 18 months.
