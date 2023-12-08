Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Chop, chop: Council gives new details about what will be cut to get budget in order

Updated December 8 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ABC's Craig Reucassel at the 2019 Sustainable Living Expo; enjoying the music at the Inland Sea of Sound in March this year (picture by Greer Films); Girl Guides Monique Whittontoune and Charlotte McCurley get ready for the 2022 Garage Sale Trail.
The ABC's Craig Reucassel at the 2019 Sustainable Living Expo; enjoying the music at the Inland Sea of Sound in March this year (picture by Greer Films); Girl Guides Monique Whittontoune and Charlotte McCurley get ready for the 2022 Garage Sale Trail.

THE next Community Garage Sale Trail and Sustainable Living Expo events will be cancelled and tourism marketing programs will be reduced as Bathurst Regional Council seeks to repair its finances after having a supersized rates rise rejected by the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.