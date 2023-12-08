Chop, chop: Council gives new details about what will be cut to get budget in order

THE next Community Garage Sale Trail and Sustainable Living Expo events will be cancelled and tourism marketing programs will be reduced as Bathurst Regional Council seeks to repair its finances after having a supersized rates rise rejected by the community.
Following council's shock decision on Monday to cancel the New Year's Eve Party in the Park - which led to local businesses stepping in to fill the breach and ensure it will end up going ahead - council has offered new details about how it will get its budget back in order.
In a statement on Friday afternoon headed "Pathway to sustainability", council nominated projects and services that it says will be affected in the current financial year.
It follows council's announcement in August that it would be seeking a permanent special rate variation "to adequately fund its current services and infrastructure needs" due to stress being placed on its budget and councillors' majority decision in late September not to go ahead with the special rate variation after a backlash from the community.
That backlash included an angry rally in Kings Parade in early September.
In its Friday afternoon statement, council said it has "now mapped out a pathway to sustainability, taking into account how council operates, the environment in which council operates, the needs of our community and our financial position".
Mayor Jess Jennings said council will need to consider making savings and therefore reviewing and cutting services and initiatives across all areas of council.
"A report going to the council meeting on Wednesday, December 13 will outline some of the items that are affected in the name of necessary budget repair in the short term," he said.
According to council, some of the projects and services to be affected for the current financial year are:
Council's statement said council "will continue to report regularly to the community on progress being made to enhance council's sustainability" and more information is available at YourSay Bathurst.
The Sustainable Living Expo has, in the past, attracted guests including the ABC's Craig Reucassel and TV chef "Fast Ed" Halmagyi.
The expo was cancelled in 2022 when council was struggling with the financial burden caused by COVID-19, but returned in March this year.
