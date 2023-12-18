'Lots of orders against you,' magistrate reminds woman who ignored AVOs

A MAGISTRATE has told a woman that her children need her to be "more than just a picture on the wall".
Ebony Murray, 22, of Howick Street, Bathurst, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on December 6, 2023 after she pleaded guilty on a previous occasion to two counts of contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Police documents before the court said Murray went to a home on Kelly Crescent in West Bathurst at about 9am on August 21, 2023, which breached the condition of an AVO.
While there, Murray confronted a woman.
Police said they went to the home at about 9.30am and spoke with the victim in the matter.
They said the victim showed a photo of Murray standing in the street wearing a nightgown.
At around 5pm on September 12, police said they saw Murray walking along Piper Street.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
On a separate occasion, on February 15, 2023, a different person was standing outside Bathurst Courthouse on Russell Street at about 2pm when Murray approached.
Police documents said the pair had a conversation which turned into an argument.
The court heard Murray was in breach of a second AVO by approaching and speaking with the man.
Murray went to Bathurst Police Station at around 11am on February 16, where she was taken into custody in relation to the incident.
ABORIGINAL Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed told the court his client's offending was on the "very bottom end of seriousness" and he alleged that Murray had been provoked on one occasion.
The court heard Murray had not long been released from 35 days in residential rehabilitation, which, according to Mr Naveed, demonstrated her capability of engaging with assistance.
"Protection of the community would be best served by Ms Murray continuing residential rehabilitation," Mr Naveed said.
Murray had been placed on six community correction orders for contravening AVO charges in the past, which was noted by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis.
"I know you're young and have children who need their mum to be more than just a picture on the wall ... but there have been lots of orders against you; so many people have a problem with you," Ms Ellis said.
"The good things you're doing [rehab] are the only reason you're not going to jail."
Murray was placed on an intensive correction order for 15 months.
She was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
