If imported solar panels are bad, what about imported cars? | Letter

RE: Too many questions and very few answers when it comes to solar farm (December 7).
John Colebatch's letter certainly does raise questions, such as:
Who are the privileged elites cited in the letter that are supposedly responsible for pushing solar power at taxpayers' expense?
Any names of individuals or organisations? How do they, whoever they are, exert influence over governments and local communities?
If the number of objections to the Glanmire solar farm is any indication, these elites haven't had much joy locally.
What's the problem importing solar panels when we don't make them in Australia?
If we only bought products made domestically, we wouldn't have all sorts of stuff such as electrical goods, fuel, agricultural machinery, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, computers and so on. The list is endless.
All motor vehicles are made by multinational corporations and imported from overseas. I'll bet opposition to imported solar panels doesn't extend to imported cars and utes.
As far as transmission lines are concerned, if the arguments against them that are being trotted out now had been effective in the past there would be no transmission network and no-one in the bush would have electricity.
Finally, all the materials used in a solar farm can be recycled.
I doubt that those concerned about recycling of solar farm materials worry too much about recycling when they are buying a new car, television set, refrigerator, etc.
The bottom line is that Australia's future prosperity depends on generating as much renewable energy as we possibly can.
