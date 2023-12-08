Want some real fireworks? Simply ask your party guests these questions

THE disconnect between the community and Bathurst Regional Council in regards to council's budget troubles is only likely to have grown this week.
Monday's official announcement that this year's Party in the Park had been cancelled was short, but it did contain a telling line from mayor Jess Jennings: "It was a tough decision to make but we need to look at our budget and this decision has saved council $45,000."
In case the point hadn't been made clear, Cr Jennings had this to say a day later to the Western Advocate: "I think the message of the special rate variation scenario was that you can't expect or rely on council to deliver everything that it has in the past."
"The special rate variation scenario" would be the great debate of earlier this year in which council warned that it would have to consider significantly increasing rates "to adequately fund its current services and infrastructure needs" and in which many in the community said, in no uncertain terms, no.
So did cancelling the Party in the Park (which, as it turns out, will end up going ahead thanks to the private sector) qualify as an acceptable budget-saving measure after that rate rise rejection?
Well, that's going to depend on who's answering the question - whether a parent who takes the kids there each year or a ratepayer who has never attended.
A disconnect is always going to be unavoidable when you have Bathurst Regional Council responsible for such a breadth of initiatives and services - everything from emptying bins to putting on the winter festival to staffing museums to maintaining Mount Panorama to the dry, unshowy work of economic development - and individual ratepayers who each see value and worth in some of those initiatives and services and no value or worth in others.
One man's waste is another man's imperative when it comes to local government.
So, does council do too much? Should it return to core duties only? Where should it be cutting costs? Does it offer value for rates money collected?
These are good questions for the latter hours of a New Year's Eve party. Use them to enliven the gathering after the non-council-funded fireworks have finished exploding over the Bathurst sky.
Start asking about how council spends its money and you'll be guaranteed to set off some conversational sound and fury of your own.
