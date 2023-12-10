'Trying to keep the legacy:' New feel at long-running Lithgow business

THERE'S a new feel at long-running Lithgow business Old Dennis Seafood.
The shop is under new management and manager Lisa Walsh says the recipes that locals have loved over the years have been retained.
"Dennis taught us how he was running everything, so we're running along his line," she said.
"We've changed a couple of little things, but not a lot when it comes to the food."
The business was voted as having the best hot chips in town by Lithgow Mercury readers in 2021 and Ms Walsh hopes the legacy can continue.
"I feel a lot of pride because we're family-run as well. My daughter also works here and we're trying to keep the legacy of Old Dennis being run by family," she said.
"It will keep it nice, warm and inviting."
She said she wants customers to feel the nostalgia of the Australian fish and chip shop of summers gone by.
"I'm hoping to keep the memories of the old-fashioned chip shop alive and get back to the old paper wrap, not boxes," she said.
"We get quite a lot who want the paper wrap and I'm from the old school. I'd like to go back to wrapping fish and chips up in paper."
