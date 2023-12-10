One-sided smashing: Rugby flatten Colts at Sportsground

BRAD Rayner found himself at the top of the list of Rugby Union players who were responsible for executing one of the most vicious demolitions of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season on Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Rugby opening bowler took 6-16 in seven overs to have opponents City Colts all out for a measly 52 runs in their pursuit of 233 at the Sportsground.
It's Rayner's first five wicket haul in the top grade.
After winning the toss Rugby's opening pair of Sam Macpherson (74) and Hugh Taylor (58) put on a strong stand and, little would they know at the time, would each score enough to beat Colts on their own.
Not a single City Colts batter reached double figures, with Rugby's extras (12) being the biggest contributor to the score.
Rayner's haul was a dream result, especially after the uncertain start he had to his season.
"At the start of the season I had a bit of a side strain. I was lucky enough to play ones for Bathurst but the following weeks I unfortunately had to tell Fearns [selector Matt Fearnley] that I couldn't play because I didn't want to aggravate it more," he said.
"I also didn't want to let these guys [at Rugby] down given that they were struggling for numbers. I didn't want to leave them another man down.
"I had a few weeks off and the rained out weeks helped me rest it a bit further. That let me do a little more riding, so the fitness is really good. That helps on a day like today where it's really hot."
The Rugby opening bowler was quick to thank the batting lineup for a dream start to the day.
"It was a great day to win the toss and bat first, with how hot it was. Sam and Hughie did a great job building a foundation and everyone else was able to chip in," he said.
"That makes my job and Jacob's [Ryan] job pretty easy when you've got a good total to bowl at. It takes the pressure off and puts the pressure on the opposition."
Rayner said it's great to have Bathurst's refurbished Sportsground oval in use.
"It was nice to play at the Sportsground again. I actually never got to play here when it was used previously," he said.
"It's nice, a pretty standard Bathurst deck. There's not a whole lot of bounce and it's not the quickest, and it's similar to what you'd expect at both Morse grounds, and I'm sure it'll get better and better now that it's getting hotter as well."
Rugby's win moves them level with Colts on 14 points but the Bulldogs' better quotient has pushed the latter to the bottom of the table.
With a bye in the final round before Christmas - and the guaranteed six points it brings - it puts Rugby into an encouraging position going into the back half of the season.
"On paper each week we've had a pretty good team, it's just that not having that same 11 week to week has probably hurt us," Rayner said.
"Now we're a few games in and we're starting to gel a bit more and we know what works for each other."
Meanwhile, in the day's other game at Bathurst, St Pat's Old Boys saw off a strong start to Bathurst City's run chase to record an exciting 18 run win at Morse Park 1.
Respective Pat's and Redbacks captains Adam Ryan (82) and Mark Day (58) each top scored for their sides.
Pat's made their way to 201 and were in trouble when Redbacks were just one wicket down when halfway towards the total, but the Saints began to make inroads later into the innings to claim a vital win.
City's Clint Moxon (4-42) was the best bowler of the game while Connor Slattery (3-39) led the way for Pat's.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.