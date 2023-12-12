Need a last-minute Santa sack or stocking? Uniquely Yours has you covered

THERE are two types of people at Christmas time, those who are prepared months in advance and have everything they need for the festive season, and those who leave everything until the last minute.
If you are the latter, there's no need to stress or fear. Rhiannon Roche's business 'Uniquely Yours' has all the gear to spread Christmas cheer.
From Santa sacks to baubles, teddy bears and koalas, and festive stockings, Mrs Roche can do it all, and the best part is that everything can be personalised to suit yourself and your little (or grown-up) loves.
And it all started because of her own name.
"My parents loved me so much that they gave me a name that I could not find in a store, ever," Mrs Roche said.
"So, I figured there would be lots of other people out there whose parents also loved them that much to give them a unique name, and I just wanted to make it achievable for everybody to have something personalised for Christmas time. "
Though Mrs Roche said that she often found websites and gift shops that did offer personalisation, this would often be accompanied with unreasonable terms and conditions.
These would include a cap on the amount of letters, or strict rules outlining font types or colours used, and for some people, these guidelines would be make or break.
"With some things, you could only have up to six characters, and I thought 'well, my name wouldn't fit on that', so I just try and personalise things for people to have or give for gifts," she said.
And, though she is the one selling presents, in reality, Mrs Roche is actually the one receiving gifts.
Working two full-time jobs and owning 'Uniquely Yours', can result in a stressful silly season for her, but with ample positive feedback in the form of pictures of cheerful children on Christmas morning, it makes the hustle and bustle all worthwhile.
"I get lots of pictures of kids with their Santa sacks, with their baubles, and it's just nice," she said.
"I love Christmas, and my family is a bit all over the place so we don't really have a set Christmas anymore, but being a part of everyone's Christmas, and just making someone's day is just the most effective form of dopamine that I could possibly get."
This is why she is setting up a pop-up shop on Saturday, December 16, in the Armada Bathurst Shopping Centre outside of Just Jeans.
Orders can be placed, and picked up all in the one day, covering all of the Christmas essentials.
But, she does much more than just craft Christmas creations, Mrs Roche also sells gift ideas for other yearly milestones, including Easter, Mother's Day, Father's Day, and many more.
For those wanting to place an order online, this can be done through the 'Uniquely Yours' Facebook page: Uniquely Yours 2795, or her Instagram.
