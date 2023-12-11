'Tis the sea-sun: nothing like a hot Aussie Christmas at the pool

WHAT do you get when you cross a weekend with 34 degree heat and the Bathurst Pool?
A splashing good time.
Hundreds of people made their way to the Manning Aquatic Centre Bathurst on Sunday, December 10, to float into summer with a swimmingly sun-tastic day out.
There were people of all ages taking advantage of both the indoor and outdoor pools, all to catch the slightest reprieve from the sting of the suns rays.
There were floating flamingos and scented strawberry seats, as well as pool noodles and swimming vests all to make sure everybody was fun-safe while being sun-safe.
Members of the Eglinton District Football Club were among the crowds, to celebrate the end of the soccer season with a splash.
This was all so that the junior competitive teams could enjoy their annual presentation day.
A Western Advocate representative attended the Aquatic Centre and snapped some pictures of those having fun in the sun.
Is there anyone you can recognise?
