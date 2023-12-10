Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Teams turn out in force for triathlon club's Christmas celebration

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
December 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CHRISTMAS is the season of giving, and for the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's latest round on Sunday the theme was gifting each other a helping hand.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.