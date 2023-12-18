Santa in the Village: Oh what fun it is to ride in a vintage fire truck

DASHING through the bush in a vintage fire truck, all the Ego locals were feeling so much luck.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
That was because the Eglinton Rural Fire Service held its annual Santa in the Village event.
The event, which started at 3:30pm on Sunday, December 10, saw hundreds of people line the streets of the suburb, all to get a chance to meet the big man in red.
Each year, Santa makes a stop in the village to hand out lollies and treats to the good boys and girls of the Ego community, all while making a list of the children's Christmas wishes.
This year, his first appearance was along Fraser Drive, where he arrived in a historic 1934 fire truck that was previously restored by the brigade.
Despite the hot weather, people still came out in droves to soak up the sunshine, and the festive cheer.
There were seven stops on Santa's route for the day, with the event coming to a close at its final destination of Cubis Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.