Temperatures cool for a cheerful Christmas night at Carols by Candlelight

'TWAS the evening of Carols, and all through the playground, not a person was frowning, no Grinch to be found.
It was as if by a Christmas miracle that thousands of people still made their way to Carols by Candlelight on Sunday, December 10.
First, the Mitchell Conservatorium event had to pivot only a few weeks ahead of the beloved Christmas event due to an overwhelming number of bats in its usual home of Machattie Park.
Safety concerns meant that the event had to be moved to a new venue - Victoria Park, and the home of the Adventure Playground.
Then came a heatwave.
And, despite searing heat during the daylight hours, and the chance of a thunderstorm for the evening, people still set up their picnic baskets and blankets, and settled in for a night of festive cheer.
And, thankfully for those in attendance, the night cooled down to a stunning ambient temperature of around 25 degrees.
Though the new venue wasn't quite as convenient as that of Machattie Park, which includes three-phase power and the rotunda, the play equipment at the Adventure Playground proved to be popular.
Kids and families were able to play, slide and swing, all while singing along to the sound of cheerful Christmas carols.
