The season of Shoemark: Bathurst talent notches up representative century

THE rapid rise of Bathurst junior talent Lochie Shoemark continued on Sunday as he scored a match-winning century for Central West's under 14s in their clash against Western Plains.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Shoemark carried his bat for the full 50 overs during a hot day's play at Morse Park 1, scoring an unbeaten 100 in the home side's total of 4-205.
Central West backed up his brilliant individual effort with a great team performance in the field to have Western Plains all out for 120.
Shoemark timed his ton to perfection, bringing up triple figures inside the last over of the innings.
The century came just a day after the 14-year-old had made his first grade debut for City Colts in their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket game next door at the Sportsground.
Shoemark had earned that call up after scoring 76 and an unbeaten 55 in back-to-back weeks of Bathurst District Cricket Association second grade.
The signs were there that Shoemark could be in for a big season after he scored his first century in local Bathurst cricket during a Presidents Cup game back in February this year.
"It was a really good feeling to bring up my first ton in representative cricket," Shoemark said.
"I felt pretty confident today. I'd been scoring a few runs lately playing second grade, so felt that I would be able to get a few today.
"There were a couple of tight calls near the end there where we were trying to get as many runs as we possibly could but I was able to survive.
"I had a feeling that I was getting pretty close [to the century] but I was never quite sure."
Shoemark's continued growth comes on the back of plenty of practice, no matter the time of year.
"It's been a pretty busy schedule of cricket for me," he said.
"Whenever I get any time I've been practising and getting in the nets with dad, working on my shots.
"I've done some work on my bowling as well but we've been focusing on batting."
Shoemark wasn't the only Bathurst player producing match-winning efforts on Sunday.
Across the road at the Sportsground the Central West under 15s team recorded a six wicket win thanks to a century stand between Kobe Muir (55 not out) and Jayden Brasier (56).
The pair put on 108 runs together to lift Central West out of a precarious early position and leave their team just two runs shy of Western Plains' 146 by the time Brasier was dismissed.
Muir's effort as an opener was a demonstration of great patience, spending 140 deliveries out in the middle and not recording a single boundary in his knock.
Western Plains didn't come away empty handed from their trip to Bathurst, with the under 13s claiming a three wicket win on Morse Park 2.
Central West were all out for 86 but put themselves into a great position by reducing Western Plains to 7-44 at one stage.
That's when Boyd Hutchins became the star of the show for the visitors with an unbeaten 36 batting at number eight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.