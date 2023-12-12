Western Advocate
Home/What's On/Family and Kids

The sirens ringing out for Christmas Day, and for Santa in the Ego Village

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 12 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE SOUND of jingle bells was replaced with the sound of sirens on Sunday, December 10, but they weren't the typical sirens that signal an emergency.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.