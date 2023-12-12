The sirens ringing out for Christmas Day, and for Santa in the Ego Village

THE SOUND of jingle bells was replaced with the sound of sirens on Sunday, December 10, but they weren't the typical sirens that signal an emergency.
They were sirens to signal the arrival of Santa Claus.
And this was all for the annual Santa in the Village event at Eglinton, which has been running for almost four decades, thanks to the Eglinton Rural Fire Service.
This year, Santa's first stop was along Fraser Drive, and despite the soaring temperatures, people still flocked in droves for their chance to see the big man in red, and to pass on their Christmas wishes.
And the added perks of taking a seat in Santa's carriage, which was a historic 1934 fire truck, and going home with lolly bags in hand, definitely didn't go astray.
Despite the heat, event organiser and Eglinton Rural Fire Brigade senior deputy captain Tanya Willey, was still impressed with the turn-out.
"It's very warm, but it's our first stop and there are still plenty of people here. This stop always turns into a big one, and we just love it," she said.
And the best part?
"Just seeing the kids, I love it when they're dressed up, and seeing the community come out for the annual event," Ms Willey said.
One of the families that attended the event was the Edwards family, who wouldn't miss it for the world.
After residing in Eglinton for a decade, the family moved to Kelso last year, but still made the trip to see Santa in the Village.
They were so eager, that they were even second in line to get a picture with the big bearded man.
According to matriarch of the family, Bec Edwards, it's all about spreading community Christmas cheer.
"I feel like it's a part of the community. It's a really nice thing that the RFS does and I hit up every Santa in town, that's just my thing," she said,
"But we like to come and see the vintage fire truck and Santa Claus and just be a part of the community, and it really just enhances the Christmas spirit."
There were seven stops on Santa's route for the day, with the event coming to a close at its final destination of Cubis Park.
And this stop always proves to be popular, especially for those who don't reside in the village.
With space to run around and release an abundance of excited energy, the play equipment and sporting areas at the park proves to be the best place for the event to come to a close.
This year, the event wrapped up at around 8pm, leaving children and families full of candy and Christmas spirit for another year.
