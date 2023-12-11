Despite a nightmare before Christmas, Carols came together like a dream

IT MIGHT have been a nightmare before Christmas for Carols by Candlelight organisers at the Mitchell Conservatorium, but the event came together like a dream.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Carols, which are traditionally held from Machattie Park, were this year, forced to move locations due to an overwhelming number of bats in the area.
The event found a new home in Victoria Park, which boasts the addition of the Adventure Playground, and was held from 7pm on Sunday, December 10.
The change of venue proved to be quite the challenge for Mitchell Conservatorium director Andrew Smith, who said he almost pulled the plug on the whole thing due to logistical issues.
Victoria Park, unfortunately came without the convenience of three-phase power and the rotunda, and the added benefit of a shady canopy, which are all staples at Machattie.
"I was going to cancel the whole thing at one stage because it was just too hard," he said.
And without the essentials, event set-up in 35 degree heat meant that those in charge were exhausted before Carols even began.
But thanks to community spirit and sponsorship, the event did go ahead, and was ultimately very successful.
"Every time we tried to pull-out, somebody came to our rescue," Mr Smith said.
And the weather even seemed to pull through, with the air cooling to an ambient 25 degrees ahead of the event.
Thousands of people attended, and though the numbers were slightly down on last year, Mr Smith said this was to be expected, as the 2022 event was the return of Carols after COVID-19.
And with a change of venue, and other competing events such as night markets at the Bathurst Showground, he was still very pleased with the result.
"I'm feeling really jolly today. It was a really good night," Mr Smith said.
"People really wanted it, and people do really value what we do with the carols, it's an important event, and it's a community event. That community spirit was really evident last night.
"It's just all about people coming together and singing some songs and it worked out really well, so I can't complain about that."
Despite the lack of certain amenities, there were a few perks of hosting the event at the Adventure Playground, including the slope of the land, and the playground itself.
Kids and families were able to play, slide and swing, all while singing along to the sound of cheerful Christmas carols, and when they weren't making the most of the equipment, they had a perfect vantage point of all the action from picnic spots on the hill.
Due to these perks, Mr Smith said he would consider the venue for the event in the future if Machattie Park is again deemed unavailable, but he would still prefer Carols to held from the iconic CBD location.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.