Western Advocate
Home/News/Education

How a school's soul was rebuilt: Twelve months on from devastating Orange fire

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
December 11 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWELVE months after a fire ripped through Glenroi Heights Public School at Orange, students and staff have opened up about that fateful night and the year spent trying to piece everything back together.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.