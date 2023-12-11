Another hot week is ahead for the Bathurst region

BATHURST has endured some hot weather of late but it's not expected to cool off anytime soon.
According to Weatherzone, the city has hit a maximum of at least 30 every day since Tuesday, December 5.
The mercury peaked at a high of 36.9 on Saturday, December 9, at Bathurst's official weather station at the Bathurst Airport.
Monday, December 11, was forecast to hit a high of 35 degrees, with further hot conditions forecast for the rest of the week.
Every day up until at least Sunday, December 17, is forecast to go beyond at 32 degrees, with Wednesday, December 13, set to bring the warmest conditions, a maximum of 35.
Little to no rainfall is forecast during this period, so the humidity will remain quite low.
For December, Bathurst is averaging a maximum of 31.1 and a minimum of 14.6.
Those figures are both above the long term (1990-2022) average for Bathurst, which is 26.9 and 11.7 respectively.
The highest figure for December was 40.9, recorded on the 21st day of the month back in 2019.
With 3.6 millimetres of rain recorded in December, Bathurst is on track to record its driest December on record, with the record of 6mm set back in 2019.
