Pay daze: Proposed Local Land Services cuts get tongues wagging | Rural Notebook

THE topic of the week must be Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty's proposed decision to change the remuneration structure for Local Land Services (LLS) board members as from May 15, 2024.
Both appointed and elected members' pay will be cut from $20,000 to $5000 per annum, and board chair salaries will be changed from $60,000 per annum to $30,000 per annum.
A Coalition state government dismantled the Livestock Health and Pest Authority some years ago and many producers would like to see LLS wound up and its staff transferred to the Department Of Primary Industries.
WIDESPREAD stormy rain in four states, with flood rain in parts of western Queensland, the Riverina and Gippsland, as well as 50 millimetres in many parts of the eastern States, continues to give useful rises to cattle, lamb and mutton prices at auction and has changed the sentiments of store buyers.
Some are already claiming that weather forecasters got it badly wrong.
Of course, one swallow doesn't make a spring. This summer has a long way to run and the pretty green that is so obvious now could dry off quickly in the new year.
THE trade lamb market has performed well from a very low base.
Meat and Livestock Australia is reporting that 4,601,919 lambs were processed from late September to late November - 460,000 per week.
These figures are 737,041 lambs processed more than last year's figures.
The abattoir workforce must be finally adequate to handle the numbers.
MARKET reports from store cattle sales mention that values are very strong from start to finish and increases of around $300 per head are mentioned from most sales.
An agent from Central Victoria said of a Colac sale: "All those cows and calves and joined females sold above expectations.
"We were offered $1300 to $1500 for cows with spring calves in the paddock a month ago and today they averaged $2200."
At that store sale, cows and calves averaged $1959, steers $973 and 444 young heifers averaged $742.
Those values are a pretty good guide for the eastern states markets post-rain.
DEMAND for good quality hay is continuing to be strong. Export quality oaten hay is being traded at $340 per tonne.
The vetch hay that is so popular for feeding dairy cows is quoted at $350 on-farm and is not in plentiful supply.
To hop over the fence into a ripe barley crop, the grower can expect up to $360 per tonne delivered to port, plus $15 per tonne premium if it makes malting quality, the Good Lord willing and the creeks don't rise.
WHEN Bathurst Regional Council pulled out of the New Year's Eve Party in the Adventure Playground, it was done as a sensible pruning of council's overall cost structure.
Many ratepayers were disappointed by this action, but lots more felt that these types of community events are not really the role of council.
A group of Bathurst business-people have quickly risen to the task and the party will go ahead and will be greatly appreciated.
Council deserves praise for its cost-saving decision, but the group of business-people should take a well-deserved bow for stepping up for the Bathurst community.
CTLX Carcoar:
Last prime cattle sale, Tuesday, December 19.
Last sheep and lamb sale, Wednesday, December 20.
First sales for 2024:
Prime cattle, Tuesday, January 9.
Sheep and lambs, Wednesday, January 10.
Store cattle, Friday, January 19.
(Thanks to Bowyer and Livermore for these details.)
IT was with vigour that the trade attacked the offering in week 23 of Australian wool sales.
Despite the large offering and it being the second-last week of sales prior to the Christmas break, demand was good.
By week's close, 18.0 micron and finer were 50-70ac/kg dearer, while 18.5 micron and broader types were 10-20ac/kg dearer.
China was the main operator for the week.
With wool being more attractive in US dollar terms due to the lower 0.6230 Australian dollar/US dollar rate, Chinese mills and indents hopped in and bought wool of all qualities.
It would be nice to see this trend continue and hopefully growers get an EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) of 1200ac/kg for Christmas.
Week 24 has an estimated early offering of just over 50,000 bales.
