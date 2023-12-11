Faces at the Bathurst Ladies Probus Club Christmas lunch

FESTIVE entertainment was on the menu when the members of the Bathurst Ladies Probus Club held their Christmas lunch recently.
Entertainment included the Allegri Singers, as well as what club secretary Ruth Clements described as an "hilarious enactment by the members of The Twelve Days of Christmas".
Bathurst Ladies Probus Club was formed in 1987 and recently celebrated its 36th anniversary with a Frida Kahlo-themed birthday party.
The club meets at 10.30am on the first Thursday of the month at Majellan Bowling Club, 136 Keppel Street, Bathurst.
At each meeting, there is lots of friendly chat and the welcoming of new members, followed by morning tea and a talk by a guest speaker.
On the third Monday of each month, there is a coffee afternoon for members celebrating their birthday that month. Held at Bathurst RSL, this begins at 2.30pm.
