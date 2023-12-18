Smiling faces embracing the Christmas spirit at Carols by Candlelight

THOUSANDS of people braved the heat on Sunday, December 10, to be a part of the annual Carols by Candlelight, hosted by the Mitchell Conservatorium.
Though the event is traditionally held at Machattie Park, this year, a change of location was in order, and it was held from Victoria Park, which is the home of the Adventure Playground.
This was all to align with safety protocols, after Machattie Park was closed due to an overwhelming number of bats in the trees.
Despite the change in location, and a heatwave, the event still proved to be popular, with people arriving as early as 6pm to get the best seat in the house, ahead of the event's kick-off.
Carols by Candlelight ran from approximately 7pm until 9pm, with Toby Gough acting as this year's master of ceremonies.
A Western Advocate representative attended the evening and snapped some photos of those embracing the Christmas spirit.
Is there anybody you can recognise?
