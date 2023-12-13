Who did we see at the Multicultural Festival at the Neighbourhood Centre?

THERE were activities for all ages when the Bathurst Neighbourhood Centre hosted a Multicultural Festival on Saturday, December 9.
Those attending could take part in rock painting or hand-making friendship bracelets.
Multicultural food was on offer, along with a choir, drum circle and dance performances.
Sally Beale and granddaughter Kenni Kennedy were there with a stall of their hand-made Aboriginal art and jewellery, which is created from native flora sourced in the area and beyond.
They, along with other members of their family, work tirelessly to creative beautiful work including necklaces, bracelets and keyrings.
The Multicultural Festival was a day full of joy, colour and celebration.
The Western Advocate photographer James Arrow was there to capture the event.
