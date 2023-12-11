Community gets first look at Bathurst's new animal re-homing centre

THE BATHURST community has had its first look at the facility that will become the city's new hub for animal re-homing.
Bathurst Regional Council hosted an open day on Monday, December 11 at the Bathurst Animal Re-Homing Centre (BARC), where members of the community were able to look through the new facility on Hampden Park Road.
It's set to replace the Bathurst Small Animal Pound on Vale Road.
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said the new facility - which will officially open in early February 2024 - is much bigger than the site of the old pound.
"They're much larger and it'll give us much better animal welfare outcomes," he said.
"We have better facilities for members of the public who wish to come and potentially adopt an animal."
The new facility will be able to house 42 dogs, up from 20 at the old facility, and there'll be 30 cat condos as well.
There'll also be dedicated rooms for vets to microchip animals and isolation rooms for animals that may come in sick.
There's also an adoption pavilion, where prospective owners can meet and spend time with animals before they are adopted.
"That allows a dedicated space for meet and greet between a person or a family that may wish to adopt a dog and their potential new family member," Cr Jennings said.
"That allows a really pleasant and relaxing space that they can interact with the animal and work out if they're a good fit."
BARC will be manned by six permanent employees, as well as a number of casual staff.
Council's ranger team will also be based at the Kelso site.
BARC's upcoming opening comes at a time where there's a rise in pets being surrendered right across Australia.
"The combination of rising cost of living pressures, the availability of suitable rental accommodation for people with pets and changes in people's work habits and needs has contributed to that rise," he said.
"We continue to encourage people to adopt, not shop, which is the terminology the RSPCA and a number of other shelters are using.
"Think of adopting a rescue animal as your first point of call if you're looking for a pet.
"Our staff will work really hard to match an animal that is suitable in terms of its size, behaviour and other features to your personal circumstance."
