Bail denied for man alleged to have punched cop in face during Bathurst arrest

A MAN accused of punching a police officer in the face and dislocating his shoulder will spend the next month behind bars awaiting his next court date.
Gabriel Mark Edwards, 42, of Hunters Lane, Lakes Entrance, did not appear by audio-visual link (AVL) from Bathurst Police Station to Bathurst Local Court on December 7, 2023 to apply for bail in relation to a string of charges:
Edwards is yet to enter a plea for any of the charges.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Belinda Cooper told the court that Edwards, who is accused of punching an officer in the face a number of times at around 9am on December 5, 2023 in Bathurst, should not be released on bail.
Sgt Cooper said Edwards was on an intensive correction order at the time and is alleged to have been found with 0.1 grams of methamphetamine, three Everlast T-shirts and Lakers shorts, believed to be stolen.
Edwards is also accused of stealing a white Kia Sportage in the Bathurst CBD between December 1 and December 3.
Sgt Cooper said the officer who was injured "has been unable to work" because of those injuries.
In regards to the police officer's dislocated shoulder, Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan said it was an "accident" in which Edwards fell on the officer's shoulder during his arrest.
Mr Kuan proposed "strict" bail conditions to the court for Edwards' release, which would have included house arrest at a home in Victoria.
But Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis declined to accept the suggestions, saying the prosecution case was "strong".
"He cannot come on screen [by AVL to the courtroom] because he acted out in such a forceful way ... and he presents many challenges that breach the unacceptable risks for the community," Ms Ellis said.
The matter will next be before Bathurst Local Court on January 10, 2024.
