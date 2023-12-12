Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Take a trip to Hill End through two new gallery exhibitions | The arts

By Maryanne Jaques
December 13 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Bromfield's The Women Of Hill End pays homage to the past and present.
Amanda Bromfield's The Women Of Hill End pays homage to the past and present.

FREE air-conditioning isn't the biggest reason to hang out in a regional gallery this summer, but it's a good bonus.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.