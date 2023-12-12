Take a trip to Hill End through two new gallery exhibitions | The arts

FREE air-conditioning isn't the biggest reason to hang out in a regional gallery this summer, but it's a good bonus.
A whole suite of new exhibitions will open this Friday, December 15 at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
Two exhibitions take us to Hill End.
Mexican-born ceramicist Lino Alvarez Carrasco describes himself as a landscape potter. Hill End Impressions presents a collection of vessels produced during 2023, examining the artist's physical and spiritual connection to the landscape of Hill End.
Amanda Bromfield's The Women Of Hill End pays homage to the past and present women of the historic regional NSW town.
Made from earthenware and hand-sourced ochre from the Hill End region itself, Bromfield's objects create and reinforce the female narrative that runs strongly through place.
Individual women are recognised for their everyday contributions to both the historic and artistic landscape and are rejoiced and celebrated.
My Darling Betty, by Orange-based artist Sarah Randall, is a series of still-life paintings portraying letters sent between the artist's family members from 1934-1936.
The letters were written by adoring parents to their daughter Betty while she attended boarding school.
And finally, Home was developed with local schools and the Wiradyuri community as part of the program Home: Aboriginal Art From NSW - a collaboration between the Art Gallery of NSW, NSW Department of Education's Arts Unit, Aboriginal communities, and regional galleries.
Home at BRAG presents work made over the year-long program by students from Carcoar, Hampton, O'Connell, Sofala, Spring Hill and Wattle Flat public schools.
THE Kransky Sisters are hilarious!
Share their unravelling stories along with home-spun renditions of popular songs deftly banged out on a wondrously oddball menagerie of instruments.
It's on this Thursday, December 14 at 7.30pm at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Mortimer's Wines are teaming up with Orange City Council for the official School's Out For Summer end-of-year party to celebrate all the amazing work of our region's teachers and school staff with great live music.
It's on this Friday, December 15 from 4.30pm.
In Bathurst, Summer Beats returns this Friday and next (December 15 and 22, 5-8pm).
This week, grab a bite to eat and enjoy Elements of Us. Next week, it's lively fun with Ska-ramouche.
Also around the place, The Cicada Club are at the Carcoar Hotel (Saturday, December 16 at 6pm); A Handpicked Christmas is a "mix tape" of their 2023 shows at Canobolas Dance Hall, Orange (next Thursday, December 21 at 6.30pm); and there's Christmas Karaoke at The Blind Pig in Orange (Friday, December 22 from 6pm).
