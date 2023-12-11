Future looks bright for Giants as trio celebrate MVP awards

THEY had all four of their junior sides reach grand finals this AFL Central West season and now the Bathurst Giants can celebrate more success in their younger ranks after three players took out best and fairest honours.
Estelle Nathan-Marsh (under 12s, equal first), Callum Munns (14s) and Will Sloan were all recently named AFL Central West's best and fairest players for their respective age groups.
All three Giants talents had won best and fairest honours at their own club awards but the recognition at a competition-wide level adds to their already memorable seasons.
Nathan-Marsh, who had previously played in her old home of the Hunter Valley, was such a force in the grand final that she was still named the player of the grand final despite being on the losing side.
Giants president Kathy Sloan said watching Nathan-Marsh play throughout 2023 was a treat.
"She was amazing. She battled on and on in that grand final and was clearly the best player on the ground, but she just couldn't quite drag the side across the line," she said.
"We're looking forward to seeing her move into youth girls and under 14s. She's going to be one to watch moving forward.
"It's looking like we'll have a relatively young youth girls side next year but there's some real talent coming through at the bottom, with Estelle being one of them."
Two years ago Munns won the under 12s best and fairest honour and now he's replicated that effort in the next age group.
He was a force for the Giants throughout the season and played a major role in their premiership victory.
"He works really hard. You watch him and notice how quickly he can get from one end of the field to the other, and he's a very balanced player," Sloan said.
"He's always there at training and putting a lot of effort in. He was also picked in the NSW Indigenous Talent Pathway Program and he's brought back a lot of those skills.
"He's a great kid and, I believe, a future leader of the club."
Will Sloan also earned himself another AFL Central West best and fairest honour, having taken out the under 14s prize in 2020.
Such was Sloan's ability to match it with his older rivals that he finished third in the voting for the senior mens best and fairest prize this season.
It was a busy year for Sloan, who took part in every single under 17s and senior men's match for the club.
"It was hard on him having to play two games each weekend but he kept on backing up. He did really well in the 17s and the men's. It was such a great season for him," Kathy Sloan said.
"It's the same thing that goes for the other two kids - it all comes down to their hard work."
There were also accolades for two of the Giants' biggest contributors off the field.
Under 12s mentors Molly Mann and Rosie Snare were awarded AFL Central West Junior Coaches of the Year.
"Those kids were laughing and dancing each week and having so much fun. They did such a good job getting those kids to gel," Sloan said.
"They took them from absolutely nowhere through to a grand final. The kids loved them and they came to watch them play in their own grand final.
"Senior players giving back to the juniors is just what you want. I can't talk highly enough about them."
