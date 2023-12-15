The best of indoor and outdoor living

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday December 15: 145 Havannah Street, Bathurst:
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 145 Havannah Street, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Crafted with precision and care, this newly built gem is only two years old and is a testament to quality and attention to detail. Offering four generous bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a single garage, and automatic gates leading to a high-pitched carport, listing agent Tom Clyburn said the property was a true masterpiece.
"Situated on a corner block with rear and side lane access, right in the heart of Bathurst CBD, this property seamlessly marries modern amenities with the charm of yesteryear," he said. "The interiors, a perfect blend of classic and contemporary elements, create a warm and inviting atmosphere for you and your loved ones."
New owners will experience unparalleled luxury in the main bedroom which is a retreat of sophistication and features a generous walk-in robe that provides ample storage, while the ensuite is also a sanctuary of comfort and style. Indulge in the underfloor heating, ensuring a cosy and warm atmosphere and immerse yourself in the deep bathtub, offering relaxation after a long day.
The home benefits from the perfect blend of natural light and architectural charm in both the living and dining areas. The space is adorned with stunning Velux skylights, allowing the sun to cascade into the room and create a bright, airy atmosphere. The pitched ceilings add a touch of architectural elegance, creating a sense of spaciousness and grandeur.
Tom said that as a focal point of the room, a stunning gas fireplace takes centre stage. "Feel the warmth of the fireplace and appreciate the craftsmanship of a bygone era that is seamlessly integrated into a modern masterpiece," he said. "This living and dining space is not just a room, it's a showcase of thoughtful design where every detail tells a story."
Outside the home, you will find your own private oasis. The tiled outdoor entertaining area is a true extension of the living space and provides the perfect setting for outdoor relaxation and entertainment. Overlooking the professionally landscaped and low-maintenance secure yard, this outdoor haven is designed for both comfort and style.
The professionally landscaped yard creates a picturesque backdrop for your daily life. Designed with both aesthetics and functionality in mind, low-maintenance features ensure you spend more time enjoying your gardens and less time on upkeep.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.