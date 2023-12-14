I understand time is of the essence, so I've been moving quickly | Mayor's say

JUST after I became mayor, the Western Advocate editorial (October 7) kindly reminded me: "He now has the opportunity to put theory into practice. Cr Jennings, your time starts now."
So, in three short months I've fitted in as much as possible by working with my fellow councillors in delivering new policy at every ordinary meeting, with a first mayoral minute doubling council's community engagement by bringing back policy meetings plus an extra public forum all with media present to boost transparency and accountability.
I've actively committed council to connect with our community in low-cost ways to ratepayers.
For example, the first ever Conference of Villages is happening today (December 14) to connect our villages with each other to help them collectively pursue local goals.
I've also engaged with the local Project Elevate tourism group to grow tourism in 2024 and beyond.
A second mayoral minute was aimed at uniting our entire cultural sector, both public and private operators of museums, galleries and heritage, in a new Bathurst Chapter of the peak body (AMAGA) in order to maximise our profile as a cultural capital second to none.
Two rare event opportunities were converted into solid wins, with fellow councillors and the entire council team pivoting on a dime to secure Bathurst SuperFest for February; and soon after we worked equally hard to secure the Koori Knockout in October worth over $6 million in local economic gain.
At the December council meeting I proposed a new era of philanthropy with the Mayor of Bathurst Charitable Fund that tidies up seven separate charitable donation vehicles under one single umbrella policy of council.
To support this charitable fund, I am personally working on four dedicated strategies to grow philanthropy for the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery through its new Future Fund; plus strategies for Chifley Home and the Railway Museum; the National Motor Racing Museum; and our wonderful Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum - including taking on board a community suggestion to seek expert museum advice in Canberra and Melbourne.
After a turbid period around the rejected SRV (special rate variation), I have led this council to grapple with responsible budget repair - without a rate rise - to consolidate council's financial position and get us back on track.
With the support of fellow councillors, I have actively progressed key projects that have been languishing - the old ambulance station and old TAFE building, both of which have amazing potential to make Bathurst better.
I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of the business community by pulling together to bring Party in the Park back for our community to enjoy.
This is a wonderful outcome for everyone.
Every mayor knows the policy clock is always ticking and that includes me, but I'd like to end this last column for 2024 by recognising that Christmas and new year is a special time and I wish all Bathurstians a happy and safe festive season for a healthy and productive 2024.
