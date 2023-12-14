Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

I understand time is of the essence, so I've been moving quickly | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
December 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Jess Jennings with outgoing and incoming school leaders at Eglinton Public School's presentation.
Mayor Jess Jennings with outgoing and incoming school leaders at Eglinton Public School's presentation.

JUST after I became mayor, the Western Advocate editorial (October 7) kindly reminded me: "He now has the opportunity to put theory into practice. Cr Jennings, your time starts now."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.